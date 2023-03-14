A drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht Express on March 12, said an official.

As per the official, the woman was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar who are from Amritsar.

''The incident occurred on March 12 at midnight in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express which was heading towards Kolkata from Amritsar,'' reports quoted the GRP official as saying.

After the incident, the passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman, and got hold of the drunk TTE, who was identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The TTE was then handover to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow on March 13, and eventually was sent to judicial custody.

In a similar incident, a drunk man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India US flight.

He was identified as Shankar Mishra, who as per reports was in an inebriated condition, and urinated on his co-passenger.

Later, he was arrested from Bengaluru days later and an FIR was filed against him in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act.

Besides this, Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on passenger.

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