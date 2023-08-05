Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg, no casualties reported
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg at around 8.36 am on August 5, reported National Center for Seismology (NCS).
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg at around 8.36 am on August 5, reported National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake occurred at a depth of 129 km with its epicenter found at latitude: 35.46 and longitude: 73.32, respectively.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir,” the NCS tweeted.
No reports of casualties or any damages to property have been reported.
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