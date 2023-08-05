An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg at around 8.36 am on August 5, reported National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The quake occurred at a depth of 129 km with its epicenter found at latitude: 35.46 and longitude: 73.32, respectively.



“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir,” the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or any damages to property have been reported.

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