Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and parts of North India
Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and northern part of India on June 13 at around 1.35 pm. The magnitude of the earthquake is said to be 5.3 on the Richter Scale.
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Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and northern part of India on June 13 at around 1.35 pm.
The magnitude of the earthquake is said to be 5.3 on the Richter Scale.
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