Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as a ''national icon'' of the poll panel to encourage greater voter participation in elections.

Tendulkar was made the national icon as the EC tightens its belt to hold assembly polls in five states in the upcoming October-November and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.



In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Tendulkar and the poll panel. Now, being a part of the agreement, the cricketer will spread voter awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Tendulkar said India is the biggest democracy in the world and it is our prime responsibility to exercise our voting rights.

On the other hand, Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said the ''pitch'' on which EC plays to encourage voters to come out and exercise their franchise is ''tough''. However, he expressed confidence that Tendulkar will come out with flying colours.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel said the voter turnout was the maximum at 67 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

''More needs to be achieved in enhancing voter turnout'', he added.

Goel further said that in spite of extending the best of facilities at polling for voters, some pockets have seen poor voter turnout.

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