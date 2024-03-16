In a press conference held today, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu announced the schedule for the General Elections 2024 to both the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Describing it as an electoral management exercise of unprecedented scale and unparalleled globally, the Commission underlined its commitment to conducting transparent, fair and inclusive elections.

One of the most significant aspects highlighted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was the remarkable growth in various voter categories, particularly among women, youth and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). With approximately 82 lakh registered PwDs, 2.2 lakh centenarian voters, and 48,000 Third gender voters, the electoral rolls now portray a diverse mosaic of the electorate, reflecting the ECI's unwavering commitment to inclusive representation.

CEC Rajiv Kumar highlighted the upcoming General Elections as a historic opportunity for Indians to collectively express their will once again, promising to deliver a national election that will set a benchmark for electoral democracies worldwide. The Commission aims to ensure a festive and peaceful voting environment ahead of the elections for the 18th Lok Sabha, building on past successes that have seen reduced repolls, campaign clutter, and swift action against misinformation.

With the theme of "Celebrating Inclusivity," the ECI reiterated its dedication to conducting transparent, fair, and inclusive General Elections. Tailored strategies have been devised to boost youth voter turnout, aiming for a vibrant voting atmosphere free from intimidation and violence. The Commission urged citizens to actively participate in the electoral process, emphasizing the importance of every voice being heard and counted.