The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting searches at the residence of Delhi cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Raaj Kumar Anand, in relation to a money laundering case.

The agency is targeting nine locations across Delhi as part of this investigation. This operation is linked to a customs case, and it is suspected that Anand is involved in a hawala transaction. The minister's premises in the Civil Lines area of Delhi are among the sites being raided, as reported by PTI citing ED sources.

Anand, 57, is an MLA from Patel Nagar and currently serves as the Minister for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare in the AAP-led Delhi government.

These raids at Anand's residence come just hours before Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, is due to appear before the ED in a separate case relating to liquor policy. Kejriwal's colleague, former Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia, is already in custody in relation to the same case, as is another AAP leader and former Delhi minister, Sanjay Singh.

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