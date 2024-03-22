Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Thursday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized Rs 70,000 in cash from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence following his arrest in an excise policy case.

Bharadwaj stated that the ED returned the cash and took Kejriwal's mobile. Bharadwaj accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating Kejriwal's arrest, alleging that Modi was intimidated by Kejriwal.

He also hinted at the possibility of more arrests. Kejriwal's arrest, a first for a sitting chief minister, occurred after the Delhi High Court denied him protection against coercive action by the ED.



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Kejriwal had previously ignored nine summonses from the ED. AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai called for nationwide protests against the BJP following Kejriwal's arrest.

Rai labelled the arrest as a 'murder of democracy' and a 'declaration of dictatorship'.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi declared Kejriwal's fight would continue in court, with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear the case on Friday.

She labelled the arrest as unconstitutional and mentioned the arrests of Hemant Soren and the freezing of Congress' accounts.