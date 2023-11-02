The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official, identified as Naval Kishore Meena, under allegations of seeking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh through a middleman, according to sources.

The arrest was made following raids by the ACB at various locations in Rajasthan linked to the ED official.

Meena was apprehended by the Rajasthan ACB in a case relating to income disproportion against known sources of earnings.

An official announcement from the Rajasthan ACB regarding the matter is awaited.

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