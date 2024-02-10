The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 10 registered a money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede the former zonal director of the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

This action by the ED is based on the allegations that Wankhede demanded a hefty bribe of ₹25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to exempt his son Aryan Khan from being implicated in a drug case that dates back to October 2021.

The case against Wankhede has its roots in an incident involving a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship where drugs were allegedly seized, and several individuals, including Aryan Khan, were arrested.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had previously filed a First Information Report (FIR) on May 11, 2023, accusing Wankhede and four others of criminal conspiracy and extortion under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. It was reported that an advance of ₹50 lakh was collected as part of the bribe.

Wankhede's legal troubles have been mounting since the CBI's FIR, which led to the ED's current investigation into money laundering. The allegations suggest that Wankhede misused his position and power while serving as the NCB zonal director. An internal probe by the NCB later gave Aryan Khan a clean chit, finding no evidence of his involvement in any larger drug-dealing racket, contrary to Wankhede's initial claims.

Further investigations revealed procedural lapses in the NCB operation led by Wankhede, including last-minute additions to the "information note" and improper documentation and recording of statements. The NCB also found that Wankhede had not properly informed his superiors about his communications with Shah Rukh Khan, raising questions about his integrity.

In light of these developments, Wankhede is expected to be summoned for questioning by the ED. He has already sought legal relief from the high court, pleading that no coercive action should be taken against him. The high court has granted him temporary relief from coercive action in the CBI case.

This case has attracted significant media attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the serious allegations of corruption and abuse of power within a key government agency tasked with combating drug trafficking.

Also read: ED raids six properties linked to Karnataka Congress leader Nara Bharath Reddy