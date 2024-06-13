Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (June 13) said, "there is no corruption" in connection with the NEET examination. He also said there is no evidence of paper leakage been uncovered in the NEET-UG exam 2024.

His remarks comes after Centre's announcement to the Supreme Court that the decision to grant grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for MBBS, BDS, and other courses has been revoked. These candidates will now have the option to undergo a re-test scheduled for June 23.

Pradhan further said, "24 lakh students appear in the NEET examination. A hearing in the Supreme Court is underway today and this issue is regarding around 1,500 students. Government is ready to give answers to the Court."

He also said that a committee of academicians has been formed to address this specific issue and will present their findings to the Court.

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Pradhan further assured, "The government will present this in front of the Court. NTA conducts 3 major examinations that is NEET, JEE and CUET successfully in the country. We will take action against the people responsible."

For candidates opting not to take the retest, their earlier marks, excluding the grace marks, will be considered for result purposes.

The results of the re-test are slated to be announced on June 30, with counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, and other courses commencing on July 6, according to the Centre.

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