After launching the Hindi version of MBBS course books in Bhopal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on October 26, asserted that education in native languages will boost 'Atmnirbharta'.

The Union Home Minister also informed that due to the lack of options to study in native languages, ''We have so far been able to exploit not more than 5 per cent of our nation’s potential in research, science, humanities and other academic fields''.

''Therefore, India’s goal for Atmanirbharta will receive a big push when education is imparted in native languages enabling us to take full advantage of our intellectual capabilities. That is the reason why educationists across the world are increasingly giving greater primacy to native languages as the main medium of teaching that emboldens people’s intellectual thinking, research, and analytical abilities,'' he added.

Exhorting native languages further, Shah also quoted Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore who had said, ‘Indian culture is like a fully bloomed lotus, each petal of which is like our regional languages. Destroying any one petal will destroy the beauty of the lotus. I want regional languages to remain queens of states and Hindi should be at the centre’.

''In these words, Gurudev beautifully described the richness of India’s cultural and linguistic diversity. Similarly, Bhartendu Harichand ji’s description of `Nij Bhasha’, is all-inclusive in its connotation, encompassing all Indian languages from the south to north and from the east to west as our own. Languages are deeply embedded, culturally and historically, in the essence of India and Indianness,'' an official statement quoted Shah as saying.

Shah also said that it is the language that connects an individual with the essential spirit and being of the nation and its culture.

He said that some people attach a sense of superiority to those who are accomplished in the English language, adding, ''However, the language has nothing to do with an individual’s wisdom or intellectual capabilities''.

''Language is only a medium of articulation and expression. In fact, a person’s intellectual capability has a better chance of sparkling brighter if education is imparted in one’s native language,'' he said.

He further said that the education imparted in a language other than the native language can limit the intellectual progress of a child because thinking abilities are the most compelling in his or her own native language.

''Therefore, in my view, there is a deep connection between the educational progress of a child and the medium of instruction,'' he said.



Shah also said that India is firmly marching on the path of Atmanirbharta as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, adding, ''It is important to keep in mind that Atmanirbharta is not just about business, commerce, and services but also about our languages. It is vital to make our languages strong to achieve the goal of Atmanirbharta''.

''Due to this, the new Education Policy has laid emphasis on imparting education in native languages. As a result, Indian languages are being accorded the deserved importance in the country’s education system. Initiatives have been taken to impart engineering education in eight Indian languages—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Hindi, and Assamese—by translating books into these languages,'' he avowed.

Notably, examinations under NEET and UGC are now also being conducted in 12 languages and all these exemplify the Modi government’s efforts and initiatives to strengthen Indian languages.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whenever presented with an opportunity, has always worked towards strengthening and emboldening Indian languages.

''While most leaders from India used to speak in English on overseas and multilateral platforms, Atal Behari Vajpayee, as the country’s foreign minister, spoke in Hindi at the United Nations, marking an occasion of great honour for Indian languages,'' he said.