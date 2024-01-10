On January 10, 2024, a significant development unfolded in the political landscape of Maharashtra as Speaker Rahul Narwekar delivered a pivotal verdict in the ongoing tussle within the Shiv Sena party.

The Speaker declared that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the legitimate Shiv Sena, effectively endorsing Shinde's leadership and position.

This ruling came after a period of intense conflict between two factions of the Shiv Sena: one led by the incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the other by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The dispute reached a crescendo with both sides seeking the disqualification of each other's MLAs under the anti-defection law. However, Speaker Narwekar dismissed the demands for disqualification presented by the Thackeray faction, stating that non-attendance at a party meeting did not equate to voluntary relinquishment of party membership.



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The Speaker's decision was a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters, who had also contested Shinde's earlier removal from the post of group leader of Shiv Sena. The Speaker ruled that Thackeray did not have the authority to remove Shinde, solidifying the latter's claim to the party's leadership.

Eknath Shinde's ascent to power was marked by a dramatic shift in mid-2022 when he, along with a substantial number of Shiv Sena MLAs, defected from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to form a government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move was recognized by the Speaker as a vertical split within the party, leading to the current bifurcation.

The Speaker's ruling was further reinforced by the Election Commission's recognition of the majority of Shiv Sena lawmakers aligning with Shinde's faction. Additionally, the Supreme Court had previously ruled that it could not reinstate the MVA government after Thackeray resigned without facing a floor test, acknowledging the legitimacy of Shinde's government supported by the BJP.

In conclusion, the Speaker's verdict has cemented Eknath Shinde's position as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and head of the real Shiv Sena faction, setting the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and reshaping the state's political dynamics.

