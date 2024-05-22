The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued formal notices to BJP president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, urging them to advise their star campaigners to maintain decorum and exercise restraint in their public discourse.

This directive comes in response to the declining quality of election campaigning, marked by divisive rhetoric related to caste, community, language, and religion. The ECI's unprecedented orders aim to curb the inflammatory and communal overtones that have characterized recent campaign speeches by leaders of both parties.

The Commission has specifically instructed BJP campaigners to avoid speeches that could foster societal division. Concurrently, the Congress has been cautioned against making statements that could create false perceptions, such as claims about the potential abolition or sale of the Indian Constitution. Additionally, Congress campaigners have been advised to refrain from politicizing the Agniveer scheme and making statements about the socio-economic composition of the defense forces that could be divisive.

These measures by the ECI highlight the need for a more respectful and unifying approach to election campaigning, ensuring that political discourse remains within the bounds of decorum and national interest.

Also read: Missing Bangladesh Minister has been allegedly killed in Kolkata