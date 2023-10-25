The Election Commission of India will appoint actor Rajkummar Rao as its National Icon on 26th October ahead of the upcoming polls in five states.

A formal ceremony, wherein Rajkummar will be announced as the 'National Icon', will be held on Thursday, October 26 by the Election Commission.

In November, assembly elections will be held in five states -- Mizoram (November 7), Madhya Pradesh (November 17), Chhattisgarh (November 7 and 17 -- two phases), Rajasthan (November 23) and Telangana (November 30).

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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