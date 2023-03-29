The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections on March 29.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

The ruling BJP has set a goal of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats in the Assembly that will be up for election in May. The BJP has also set a goal of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. In the meantime, the JD(S) and the Congress have released their initial lists, which include 124 and 93 candidates, respectively.

The Karnataka government, led by Basavaraj Bommai, made two new categories for job and education reservation last week, which could be a significant issue in the state's upcoming elections. Other Backward Classed (OBC) Muslims' 4% quota was also eliminated by Chief Minister Bommai. Now, equally between the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities will share the 4% reservation.

Currently, the BJP has 119 MLAs in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, followed by the Congress with 75 and its ally JD(S) with 28 seats.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Bommai said that DK Shivakumar, the leader of the Karnataka Congress, had lured BJP MLAs into seats where the Congress had not yet announced its candidates for the upcoming elections.

In contrast, as they fight to return to power, Congress and its allies are riding high on allegations of corruption and anti-incumbency against the BJP.

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