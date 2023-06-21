Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk on June 21.

Musk met with the reporters after the meeting and told them, “I’m a fan of Modi”.

"It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our factory a few years ago. So, we have known each other for a while," Musk said while further adding, "I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world."

The Prime Minister met Musk earlier in 2015 during a visit to Tesla Motors factory in California.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible.", told Musk when asked about Tesla coming to India.

"PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something that we tend to do. We just have to figure out the right timing," the Twitter chief added. "He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive to the companies. And obviously, at the same time, make sure that it accrues to India's advantage."

During the interview, Musk told that he was “absolutely” interested in the Indian market.

Modi praised the efforts of the Tesla CEO in making technology accessible and affordable in several sectors. He held forward the opportunities that Musk could explore in India for investments in electric mobility and commercial space sector.

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