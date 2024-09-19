A potentially dangerous incident was averted on Wednesday night when the loco pilot of train number 12091 spotted a six-meter-long iron rod on the railway tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City. The pilot applied the emergency brakes, halting the train and clearing the obstruction before safely resuming the journey.

The Indian Railways issued a statement detailing that the rod was discovered on the tracks at kilometer 43/10-11 at 10:18 PM. According to the statement, the loco pilot immediately reported the finding to the Rudrapur City Station Master, who then facilitated the removal of the rod.

An FIR has been filed at the GRP Police Station Rampur under various sections of the Railways Act, 1989, against unidentified individuals suspected of sabotage. This incident is part of a troubling trend of railway security breaches; earlier this month, a similar attempt to derail a goods train was thwarted in Rajasthan's Ajmer district when cement blocks were found on the tracks.

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