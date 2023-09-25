The Enforcement Directorate carried out multiple raids in the houses of former Popular Front of India (PFI) workers across four districts of Kerala on September 25.

As per reports, the raids were carried out in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of Kerala.

Earlier, the National Investigating Agency had conducted raids in the houses of several PFI operatives in Malappuram. The raids were conducted at residences of Thayyil Hamza in Vengara, Kalathiparambil Yahuti in Tirur, Haneefa in Tanur and Rangattur Padikkaparambil Jaffer, who were part of the banned PFI.

The latest raids come after NIA in early August had attached the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri, one of the PFI's largest and oldest arms and physical training centres. As per the NIA this was the sixth arms training centre of the PFI to be attached in the state as 'proceeds of terrorism' under provisiomns of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

Earlier, a joint team of ED and the NIA and state police forces arrested over 100 PFI leaders during raids across 10 states, including Assam.

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