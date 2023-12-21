Delhi Police has detained two individuals in connection with the Parliament security breach case. One of the detained is Sai Krishna, son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police from Karnataka’s Bagalkote and a friend of Manoranjan D, one of the intruders who entered the Lok Sabha chamber and released yellow gas.

Krishna, who was batchmates with Manoranjan at a Bengaluru engineering college, was detained from his home and is now being questioned in the national capital.

The other detainee is Atul Kulshreshtha from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. Despite having no past criminal records or political affiliation, Atul was arrested following his online interaction with the intruders.

He is connected to the Bhagat Singh Fans Club and has been an active participant in the farmers' agitation. So far, six people have been arrested in relation to the Parliament security breach incident on December 13.

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