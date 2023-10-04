Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav have been granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

The CBI chargesheet filed against Lalu and others in October 2022, mentioned that "irregular/ illegal appointments of candidates were made in the Central Railways, violating the norms, guidelines and procedure of railways"



It is a developing story. More details awaited.





Also read : Delhi: ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case