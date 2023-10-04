Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi granted bail in land-for-jobs scam
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav have been granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in alleged land-for-jobs scam case.
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Tejashwi Yadav (L), Lalu Prasad Yadav (C), Rabri Devi (R)
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav have been granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in alleged land-for-jobs scam case.
The CBI chargesheet filed against Lalu and others in October 2022, mentioned that "irregular/ illegal appointments of candidates were made in the Central Railways, violating the norms, guidelines and procedure of railways"
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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