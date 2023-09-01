The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ”one nation, one election”.

The announcement comes a day after the administration scheduled a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, the agenda of which is yet unknown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long advocated for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, and the move to charge Kovind with investigating it demonstrates the government's seriousness as a slew of elections near.



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Assembly elections are scheduled for five states in November-December, followed by Lok Sabha elections in May-June of the following year.

However, the government's recent steps have opened the door to moving forward with the general election and several state elections, which are planned after and alongside the Lok Sabha election.