President Droupadi Murmu has approved the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers' Museum.

Earlier, the Congress alleged PM Narendra Modi had a single-point agenda of denying and defaming the Nehruvian legacy.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world-renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML- Prime Ministers' Memorial Museum and Library." "Mr. Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy," Ramesh said.



Also Read: Government announces 'Special Session' of parliament from September 18-22



"He (Modi) has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve," the Congress leader said.

But he can never take away Nehru's gigantic contributions in the freedom movement and his towering achievements in building the democratic, secular, scientific and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state "all of which are now under assault by Mr Modi and his drum beaters", Ramesh said.