Soon after the Assembly elections came to an end in Gujarat and Himachal, several exit poll results came into the public domain on December 5, giving a clear idea of who will emerge victorious, in both states.

Almost all the exit polls results are vouching for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win, apart from indicating Congress's much-debated ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' is going in vain as the party is seen grabbing 16-30 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the saffron party is expected to clinch 129-151 seats, while Congress will get 16-30 seats, and eventually, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will have to be satisfied with 9-21 seats.

Though BJP can be seen emerging victorious in Gujarat, but when it comes to Himachal, the saffron party is facing a tough contest with its opposition.

As per the India Today-Axis My India, BJP in Himachal is expected to get around 24-34 seats while Congress is expected to perform better with 30-40 seats. On the other hand, AAP's freebies have failed to work here as they were hardly seen getting any seats in Himachal.

The polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly was held on December 5 on 93 seats across 14 districts. More than 800 candidates are in the fray.

This time Gujarat is witnessing a three-way contest between Congress, BJP, and AAP.

The first phase of the elections was held on December 1 on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and Southern parts of the state.

The Assembly Election in Himachal was concluded on November 12 in a single-phase contest where around 68 members of the Legislative Assembly are in the fray.

The results will be declared on December 8.

Also read: Stay tuned with India Today NE for Gujarat and Himachal's exit polls 2022 results