The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has declared a nationwide boycott of elective medical services starting October 14, 2024, in a show of solidarity with medical professionals in West Bengal. The decision comes amid escalating concerns over safety in the healthcare sector, following the tragic rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

The boycott marks a significant escalation in protests that have persisted for more than 65 days, with medical professionals demanding improved working conditions and heightened security measures. According to FAIMA, the West Bengal government has shown little responsiveness to the doctors’ pleas, despite an indefinite hunger strike by several physicians that has entered its second week. The association contends that healthcare workers continue to face escalating threats and violence, with the recent incident further underscoring their vulnerability.

In an official statement, FAIMA emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging medical associations and resident doctors across India to participate in the boycott. “In solidarity with our West Bengal colleagues, who have been advocating for safer work conditions for over 65 days, and to protest against the West Bengal government's indifference towards our colleagues on a week-long hunger strike, as well as the rising violence against healthcare professionals, FAIMA calls upon all medical associations and resident doctors nationwide to join the boycott of elective services from October 14th,” read the release.

The movement has garnered support from Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, who has called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the general public in West Bengal to back the protesting doctors. He criticized the state government for its failure to follow through on promises made during earlier discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which included meeting the demands of the medical community.

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