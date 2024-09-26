Bodies of five members of a family were discovered in an abandoned car on the Trichy-Karaikudi National Highway. The vehicle, parked near the village of Namanasamudran, had been stationed in the same spot since Tuesday evening, catching the attention of local residents. Concerned by the car's immobility, they alerted the police on Wednesday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers made the grim discovery of five lifeless bodies inside the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Manikandan, a 50-year-old businessman, his wife Nithya, his elderly mother Saroja, and his two children. The family was from Salem, a city located roughly 200 kilometers from where their car was found.

Preliminary investigations point toward the possibility of poisoning, with early reports suggesting the family may have ingested a toxic substance. A note was also recovered from the car, though its contents remain undisclosed at this stage. Investigators are delving into whether financial hardships, particularly pressures from moneylenders, could have driven the family to this extreme act.

The bodies have been transported to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations, with authorities awaiting the results to gain further clarity on the cause of death. As the investigation unfolds, the community remains in shock, mourning the loss of an entire family under such heart-wrenching circumstances.

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