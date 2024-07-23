Following the presentation of the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament on Tuesday, July 23, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait voiced his discontent, arguing that the new budget offers little tangible benefit to farmers. Speaking with ANI, Tikait remarked, "They (the Centre) might find this budget good on paper, but it is not going to benefit the farmers on the ground. Companies that will teach organic farming to the farmers are going to benefit from this."

Tikait emphasized that for the budget to truly aid farmers, the government needs to provide essential services free of charge. "The government should pay the price of crops, provide free power and water, offer cheap fertilizers, and reduce GST on farming equipment if they want to benefit farmers," he stated. He also highlighted the plight of women involved in milk production, noting that many of them are landless.

The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, marks the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government and the seventh consecutive one delivered by Sitharaman. In her address, the Finance Minister outlined nine key priorities aimed at fostering economic growth and generating ample opportunities. However, Tikait's critique suggests a significant disconnect between the budget's provisions and the practical needs of the agricultural sector.

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