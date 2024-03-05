An FIR has been registered against one person at Yadgiri's Surpur police station for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if Congress came to power at the Centre.

The accused identified as Mohammed Rasool Kaddare had allegedly shared a video on social media where he threatened to kill PM Modi if the Congress government came to power.

The FIR has been registered under section 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the IPC and Arms Act. The Surpur police have started searching for the accused in various places including Hyderabad

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