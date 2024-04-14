On Sunday morning, four shots were fired by two unidentified individuals outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, located in the Bandra seaface area. The police have arrived at the spot and an investigation is currently in progress, according to media reports.

Mumbai Police increased security outside actor Salman Khan's house. Police have so far recorded statements of more than 5 people

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