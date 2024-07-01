The first FIR under new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 was registered today (July 1) at Kamla Market Police Station in Delhi. The case has been filed against a street vendor under section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly obstructing the foot over bridge at New Delhi Railway Station and conducting sales activities.

According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Barh.

Kumar allegedly sold water and tobacco from a cart near the main road in the Kamla Market area, causing obstruction and inconvenience to commuters.

The FIR stated that despite repeated requests from patrolling officers to remove his cart, Kumar ignored their instructions, leading to the registration of an FIR.

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On Monday, three new criminal laws came into effect nationwide, marking the first-ever case registered under one of these sections. This marks a significant milestone as India transitions from colonial-era laws to the new legal framework aimed at modernising the criminal justice system and prioritising citizen safety.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, introduced to replace outdated British-era laws, emphasises streamlined legal processes and incorporates technological advancements to enhance efficiency in delivering justice.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said these laws will signify a pivotal shift towards a system centered on modern technology and citizen-centric services, prioritising the safety of women, children, and the underprivileged.