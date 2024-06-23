The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to begin on Monday, marking a significant start for the newly elected members. Senior BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, appointed as the Protem Speaker, will administer the oath and affirmation to the new Lok Sabha MPs during this session.

Key highlights of the session include the election of the new Lok Sabha Speaker, scheduled for June 26th. Following this, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27th. The Rajya Sabha's session is also set to commence on the same day.

The parliamentary activities for this session will conclude on July 3rd, marking an important period of legislative and procedural beginnings for the newly constituted 18th Lok Sabha.

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