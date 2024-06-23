Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to review the preparedness for dealing with monsoon-induced floods in various parts of the country on June 23. This high-level meeting aims to assess the overall flood management strategies in anticipation of the monsoon season.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the nation's preparedness for flood management," a home ministry official confirmed.

Every year, large areas of Bihar, Assam, and other eastern states are heavily impacted by floods due to rising water levels in rivers from monsoon rains. States such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim also face landslides and other rain-related challenges during this period. Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir have experienced severe floods in recent years.

Currently, Assam is grappling with floods affecting approximately 3.90 lakh people across 19 districts. Officials reported that the death toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms has reached 37, with one person still missing.

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