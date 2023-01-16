Madhya Pradesh Police on January 16 apprehended five girls from Assam for their alleged involvement in a sex racket in the state’s district.



The arrest was made after the police conducted a raid at a spa centre in the district where apart from these five girls, the owner and manager of the spa centre were also arrested.

The accused manager is said to be a resident of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking over the matter, Women's station in-charge Rita Singh told that the Crystal Spa Center was raided on Friday, January 14, in the Makronia area of Sagar as police were receiving complaints for a long time that a sex racket was being run under the guise of a spa centre.

‘’Here 5 girls have been arrested during the raid,’’ she added.



According to media reports, on receiving the complaint, a policeman was sent as a customer. He had earlier talked about massage, but later also talked about providing a girl. Operator Service agreed to this. As soon as the prostitution was confirmed, a police team reached the spot.

The arrested spa centre manager is said to be a resident of Churhat in Rewa. He has come to Sagar only a few months ago and started a spa centre by taking a rented house here. In a few days, sex racket started running in the guise of a spa centre.

The girls found at the spa centre are from Bengal and Assam. Out of 5 girls, one girl is a minor.

During interrogation, it was told that she had come to Sagar only 4 months back and was working in the spa centre. In return, she received Rs 15000 for her services.

According to media reports, the girls also revealed that apart from Rs 1500, the customers used to give them an extra Rs 1000.

On many occasions, an entire night service would also shoot up the price to Rs 5000.

A case under Section 3.4.5.5(1)(d)(ii) of the Immoral Traffic Act, 1956 and Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against all the accused. All the accused have been arrested and produced before the Court and all are in judicial custody.

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