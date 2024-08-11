K. Natwar Singh, a towering figure in Indian diplomacy and politics, passed away on Saturday night in Gurugram following a prolonged illness. The former External Affairs Minister, who had a significant impact on India's foreign policy, breathed his last at Medanta Hospital around 11:30 p.m. He was 93.

Singh's illustrious career spanned decades, marked by key roles in both the diplomatic corps and political arena. He served as India's External Affairs Minister from 2004 to 2005 during the tenure of Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, under the UPA government. His contributions to the nation were recognized early on when he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984.

A seasoned diplomat, Singh was India's ambassador to Pakistan and held a pivotal position in Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's office from 1966 to 1971, navigating complex international relations during a turbulent period in South Asia.

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His final rites are scheduled to take place on Monday at the Lodhi Road Crematorium, where friends, family, and admirers are expected to gather to pay their last respects.

In response to Singh's passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, stating, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Singh's legacy as a diplomat, politician, and intellectual leaves an indelible mark on the history of modern India. His passing marks the end of an era, but his contributions will continue to inspire future generations.