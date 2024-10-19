The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, nominating a total of 66 individuals to contest in various constituencies across the state. This strategic move comes as the party aims to solidify its presence in Jharkhand, a state that has seen significant political maneuvering in recent years.

Among the prominent candidates is former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who will be contesting from his traditional stronghold in Saraikela. His candidacy is expected to be a crucial factor in the election, given his previous leadership experience and local popularity.

Sita Soren, sister-in-law of the current Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is another notable candidate. She will contest from the Jamtara constituency, a seat previously held by her father-in-law and JMM chief Shibu Soren. This move signifies the BJP's strategic effort to capitalize on familial political connections in an area that has traditionally supported the JMM.

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BJP state chief Babulal Marandi has chosen to run from Dhanwar, a constituency that has witnessed fluctuating political allegiances in recent years. Meanwhile, Lobin Hembrom, a recent defector from the JMM who rebelled during the party's floor test, has been granted a ticket to contest from Borio, reflecting the BJP's ongoing strategy to attract leaders from rival parties.

The candidate list also features Babulal Soren, son of Champai Soren, who will represent the BJP in Ghatshila. Additionally, Meera Munda, the wife of former Union Minister Arjun Munda, has been nominated to contest from Potka, further enhancing the party's representation among influential political families.

Former Union Minister Sudarshan Bhagat is set to run for the Gumla (Scheduled Tribe) seat, while Geeta Balmuchu and Geeta Koda have been fielded from Chaibasa and Jaganathpur, respectively. The BJP has also welcomed Congress turncoat Manju Devi, who joined the party just this week, granting her a ticket for the Jamua constituency.