Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, who had previously joined the Congress party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, is reportedly considering rejoining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources suggest that Shettar has met Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and senior party leader. Shettar was seen at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi, accompanied by ex-CM and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa. D K Shivakumar, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, stated on Wednesday that the BJP is attempting to bring Shettar back into the party before the Lok Sabha elections.

In Mysuru district, Shivakumar told reporters that this is indicative of a lack of strong candidates within the BJP for the upcoming general elections. He claimed that both the BJP and the JD(S) are lacking leadership and self-confidence, which has led to their collaboration.

Prior to the Assembly elections on May 10, 2023, Shettar, who was not given a ticket to contest the polls, resigned as MLA. The Congress party subsequently invited him to join them.

Shettar's decision followed the BJP central leadership's announcement that he would not be included in this round. He handed in his resignation to Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district.

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