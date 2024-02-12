The political landscape of Maharashtra witnessed a significant shift as former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan resigned from the Congress party.

His departure is seen as a major blow to Congress, especially with the general election and state polls on the horizon.

After resigning from Congress, Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said, "I have not had a word with a single MLA of Congress party..."

Chavan's resignation was not entirely unexpected, as there had been speculation about his discontent within the party since 2022.

Chavan, who served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from December 2008 to November 2010, submitted his resignation as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) to the Speaker, signalling a formal break from the Congress. Reports suggest that internal party strife may have influenced his decision to leave. Adding to the intrigue, there are strong indications that Chavan is poised to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), potentially as early as today, marking a significant realignment in the state's political dynamics.



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This move by Chavan follows a pattern of high-profile exits from the Congress in Maharashtra, with whispers of more potential departures looming. The political implications of his resignation are profound, as it represents the third major setback for the Congress in just two months. Furthermore, Chavan's exit could bring along a group of supporters from the Marathwada region, further strengthening the BJP's position in the state.

Chavan's political legacy is deeply intertwined with that of his family; his father, Shankarrao Bhavrao Chavan, also served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister twice. Despite this storied history with the Congress, the lure of joining the BJP appears to have outweighed his longstanding affiliation with the grand old party.

As the political narrative unfolds, Chavan's next steps are keenly anticipated, with expectations that he may secure a Rajya Sabha berth from the BJP.

Senior leaders from both the Congress and the BJP have commented on the development, acknowledging the seismic shift Chavan's resignation represents in Maharashtra politics.

