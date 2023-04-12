The former chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group of companies Keshub Mahindra passed away on April 12 at the age of 99 in Mumbai.

Keshub had served as the chairman of the company from 1963 to 2012 and he was known as India’s oldest billionaire.

Keshub Mahindra, who was born in 1923, earned his Wharton degree in 1947—the year when India attained freedom. He went back to his hometown to work for the company founded by his father, K C Mahindra, and uncle, J C Mahindra.

The Mahindra group evolved during the 48 years under his presidency from a company that merely produced cars to a federation of enterprises engaged in a variety of industries, including real estate, finance, IT, tractors, and the hotel industry.

Anand Mahindra, the nephew of Keshub Mahindra, took over the business after his retirement in August 2012. In 1948, he joined the company's board, and in 1963, he was chosen to serve as chairman.

Anand Mahindra took to his personal Twitter handle and shared a picture of Keshub with the caption, “A Century of uncompromising Integrity and Values. We will not stray from that path. Om Shanti.”

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