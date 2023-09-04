Harish Salve, a former Solicitor General of India, recently tied the knot for the third time in a lavish ceremony in London.

It is Salve's third wedding with Trina, according to a report by India Today.

He was earlier married to Meenakshi (1st wife) and Caroline Brossard (2020).



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According to reports, Salve and his ex-wife, Meenakshi, split in June 2020 after 38 years of marriage. Sakshi and Saaniya are their two daughters.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi, and Ujjwala Raut.

The 68-year-old advocate who practices at the Supreme Court has been part of some high-profile cases including Kulbhushan Jadhav's.