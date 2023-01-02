At least four civilians were killed while six got injured after unidentified armed men indiscriminately opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 evening.

The firing took place near the Ram Temple at Upper Dangri village and came close on the heels of an encounter at Sidhara on the outskirts of Jammu city on December 28 when the security forces gunned down four terrorists.

As the incident took place, a senior police officer termed the firing as a terror attack, however, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said that confirmation regarding the same was awaited.

“A firing incident happened at Upper Dangri village. Three civilians have succumbed to injuries and four others are injured,” the ADGP was quoted as saying by media.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway in the area, he added.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar (23), Satish Kumar (45), Pritam Lal (56), and Shiv Pal (32), while the those injured were identified as Pawan Kumar (38), Rohit Pandit (35), Saroj Bala (35), Sushil Kumar (40), Shub Sharma (20) and Urvashi Sharma (17).

On December 28, three terrorists were killed in Kashmir's Sidhra in an encounter by security forces on December 28.

As per reports, the terrorists were in a truck when the exchange of fire took place.

Notably, this came just one day after police defused a 15-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Udhampur district.

According to officials, a major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical-shaped IED 300-400 grams of explosives, seven 7.62 mm cartridges, and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgard area.

The reports further claimed that the police also recovered a coded sheet and letter pad page of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ad detained a suspect.

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