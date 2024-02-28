Vikramaditya Singh, a state minister in the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh and son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, resigned from his post on Wednesday. He announced his decision at a press conference following the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election results declared on Tuesday.

Singh stated, 'All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister.'

He attributed the Congress candidate's loss in the Rajya Sabha elections to the prevailing system in the government since its formation last year. Singh also stated that he will decide his future course of action after consulting his supporters.

Vikramaditya Singh, an MLA from Shimla Rural constituency, born in 1989, is set to have video consultations with his constituents to decide the future course of action.



The son of late ex-CM Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh, the current MP from Mandi and state Congress chief, Singh is a two-time MLA. He first won his election in 2017 and repeated his victory in 2023. "In the time to come, I will have video consultations with my people and then decide about the future course of action..." he added.

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