In a significant move aimed at benefiting consumers and petrol pump dealers alike, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced an increase in the dealer commission payable to petrol pump operators.

This decision is coupled with a strategic intra-state freight rationalization designed to support customers in remote areas who are often far from OMC depots. As a result, petrol and diesel prices are expected to decrease in various regions across the country.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to commend the OMCs for this decision, emphasizing its potential impact on approximately 7 crore citizens who frequent fuel retail outlets daily.

He highlighted that this long-awaited adjustment, pending for seven years, is set to enhance service quality for dealers and their nearly 10 lakh employees working at over 83,000 petrol pumps nationwide.



Puri noted that the groundwork for these historic changes was laid through positive interactions between the Modi government and petrol dealer associations, which led to the withdrawal of pending legal disputes regarding the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDGs). However, he mentioned that the implementation of these changes will be deferred in poll-bound states and constituencies.

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