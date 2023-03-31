Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who has been absconding for the last 13 days, released a second video in a row saying he will not surrender.

On March 18, after a police crackdown against him and members of his pro-Khalistan 'Waris Punjab De' group, the 30-year-old separatist went missing, about three weeks after he and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

The Jathedar of Akal Takht has asked Amritpal Singh to surrender before the police and cooperate with the investigation.

Recently, the Punjab and Haryana Court slammed the Punjab police and questioned how the pro-Khalistani leader managed to escape repeatedly.

"You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing? How did Amritpal Singh escape?" the High Court asked the Punjab government, calling it an intelligence failure.

However, the Punjab government on March 28 informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are close to catching Amritpal Singh.

Earlier they were reports of him surrendering at the Golden Temple as reportedly Amritpal Singh was said to be travelling to Amritsar through Hoshiarpur when the Punjab Police was tipped off about his presence in the area.

Further, he managed to escape via a checkpost late at night.

He managed to escape from Punjab Police again even as a search operation to arrest the radical preacher continued in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district till late evening of March 28.

Police managed to detain two people who were trying to escape from the police.

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