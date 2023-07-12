Maintaining its stance as a strong ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), celebrated PRIDE month in support of the community with a dazzling event and PRIDE parade at its offices across India.

The rainbow day was celebrated with a glittering event symbolizing the PRIDE flag amidst enthusiastic participation by the LGBTQIA+ community representatives. Partaking the grand celebrations was LGBTQIA+ icon Sushant Divgikar, alias Rani KoHEnur, who also performed at the event and lead the PRIDE Parade along with senior officials and FGII employees.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include Dr .Trintera Halder, 26-year-old trans-woman, who earned the position of Karnataka’s first trans-woman doctor along with Yogi and Kabeer, digital creators and the face of FGII’s ‘Redefining Family’ Campaign.

Based on the theme of Assuring, Ensuring and Insuring Inclusion’, FGII’s Pride Day celebrations included awareness sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by experts, LGBTQIA+ allies, and community leaders.

''As part of the event, the company also arranged a fireside chat and a captivating theater performance on inclusion and allyship at the workplace within its premises,'' an offcial statement said.

Additionally, there were engaging pop-up stalls by artists from the LGBTQIA+ community to enhance the celebratory atmosphere. An integral part of the festivities was a speech on workplace inclusion delivered by the renowned corporate speaker, Parmesh Shahani, also an award-winning author for his books on LGBTQAI+, an inclusion advocate, and a DEI consultant.

Speaking on the occasion, Anup Rau, Managing Director, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, said, "We take immense pride in our unwavering support as allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, and we remain dedicated to upholding equality in all aspects of our work. At FGII, fostering inclusion across all sections of society and the communities we serve is a fundamental aspect of our 'Lifetime partner' approach. We firmly believe in embodying the principles of DEI, and we consistently align our efforts with this vision, both within the workplace and in the products we launch. Our primary focus is to nurture a culture that values and celebrates differences, encouraging acceptance and providing an environment where individuals can thrive without any apprehension. Our dedication to this cause remains resolute, and we are determined to contribute to a future where inclusion is not the exception but rather the standard.”

FGII is one of the few organizations that has embraced DEI not only as an employer but as an insurer. In addition to the celebratory activities, the company implements focused education, sensitization, and training programs throughout the year. Every aspect of the company's hiring processes, including application forms, job descriptions, and career website, reflects its commitment to being an equal-opportunity employer.

Moreover, as an insurer, FGII proactively invests in comprehending the unique needs of individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community. Recognizing the importance of inclusivity, the company has expanded the definition of "family" across all its retail health products to encompass LGBTQIA+ community members, including live-in partners. This progressive approach reflects FGII's dedication to serving the diverse needs of its customers and creating an inclusive environment.

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