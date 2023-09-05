Amid rising debate over the remaining of India to Bharat, the Indian National Congress (INC) came up with a photo of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution along with a caption that reads, "It is impossible to erase INDIA".

Taking to its official X (Twitter) handle Congess wrote, "INDIA को मिटाना नामुमकिन है"

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also insinuated that the government altered the character of the Constitution and Preamble, adding that Article 1 can now read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.”



Also Read: BJP has stooped low as they are afraid of INDIA alliance: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

It is to be mentioned here that long before the Constitution came into existence, India was commonly known as Bharat by its people. The framers of the Constitution acknowledged this historical and cultural continuity by referring to the country as ‘India, that is Bharat’ in Article 1 of the document. This recognition emphasised the enduring importance of the name ‘Bharat’ in the nation’s identity and history.

Earlier in the day, September 5, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a potshot at the BJP-ruled Centre and said that both 'India' and 'Bharat' names are acceptable and thus takes pride in both names.

"We accept both 'India' and 'Bharat' names and feel proud of them. The 'I' in ISRO is India, the "I" in IITs is India, the 'I' in IIMs is India, and the 'I' in IPS is India. The BJP's politics has stooped so low because they are afraid of the INDIA (opposition) alliance", said Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on the row over 'India' name in the Constitution.

The demand to rename India as Bharat by amending the Constitution has intensified and sources said the Centre may bring a resolution to rename India. Meanwhile, the Opposition bloc has taken a strong resentment against the government's resolution.