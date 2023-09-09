Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan as the stage is all set for the highly anticipated two-day G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled to commence on September 9.

The summit, a gathering of world leaders representing the Group of 20 nations, has garnered widespread attention for its critical discussions on global challenges and collaborative solutions.

Upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a warm welcome by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Today marks the commencement of the two-day summit gathering leaders from the Group of 20 nations. Dignitaries hailing from various corners of the globe, such as US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived in the national capital yesterday to participate in this significant event.

The of this year's G20 is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' signifying the belief that 'the world is one family.'

The global summit will kick off with the 'One Earth' session, followed by the 'One Family' session later in the day. The inaugural session is scheduled to commence at 10:30 am.

The G20 member nations collectively represent a substantial portion of the world's economic power, comprising approximately 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of global trade, and encompassing about two-thirds of the world's population.

This diverse grouping includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

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