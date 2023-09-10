World leaders and several delegates arrived at Rajghat to pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi early morning on Sunday (September 10). United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and IMF head Kristalina Georgieva were amongst the first to reach the venue.

World leaders who gathered in New Delhi for the G20 Summit will continue discussions for a second day after making several big announcements to fix the "global trust deficit", climate change, and economic issues.

The big decisions and discussions on day 1 of G20 summit were a call to end the "global trust deficit", the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the launch of new connectivity networks between the US, India and Saudi Arabai and Gulf states.

Also read : India, Brazil, South Africa, US reaffirm strong commitment to G20 cooperation

The G20 members unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration, which called on nations to uphold territorial integrity and international humanitarian law to safeguard peace and stability.

China and Russia, whose heads of state skipped the Summit, were also in agreement with the Delhi declaration.