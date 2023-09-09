The Leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States, met on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi to reaffirm commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation to deliver solutions.

As the G20's current and next three presidencies, India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States called for building on the "historic progress" of India's G20 presidency to address global challenges.

"As the G20's current and next three Presidencies, we will build on the historic progress of India's G20 Presidency to address global challenges," the statement said.

In this spirit, together with the World Bank President, we welcome the G20’s commitment to build better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks.



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"This commitment underscores what we can do, by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future," the statement said.

In addition, according to a White House fact sheet, the US is dedicated to the G20 and to building on the accomplishments established during India's G20 leadership, beginning with Brazil's president in 2024 and South Africa's presidency in 2025.

The United States will host the G20 in 2026, demonstrating the President's unwavering commitment to the G20 as the primary platform for international economic cooperation.

As President Biden requested during the US-Africa Leaders' Summit last year, the United States is happy to have supported and now welcomes the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, reflecting both the G20's vibrancy and Africa's critical role in the global economy.