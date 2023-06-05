A court in Varanasi on June 5 sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in the murder case of Congress leader Awadhesh Rai in 1991.

Rai, the brother of Congress leader Ajai Rai was shot dead on August 3, 1991, at the residence of his Lahurabir residence.

Soon afterwards a case was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and the others involved.

"Mukhtar has been convicted and awarded life imprisonment in the Awadhesh Rai murder case of 1991," Rai's lawyer told the reporters.

The lawyer further informed that the Congress leader and his brother were standing at the gate of their home when shots were fired at them from a moving car, at around 1 am.

He further stated that Ajay Rai fired from his licensed pistol in defense. Awadesh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Speaking on the verdict, Ajay Rai said, "This is the end of our many years of waiting. I, my parents, Awadhesh's daughter and the whole family kept patience... Governments came and went and Mukhtar strengthened himself.

"But we did not give up. Because of our lawyers' efforts, today the court has found Mukhtar guilty in the murder case of my brother," he added.

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