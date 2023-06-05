Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the opposition for those looking to pontificate on rail safety after a news of goods train derailment in Odisha when viral days after the triple train accident incident.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amit Malviya wrote, "Let’s not get excited about the news of derailment of a goods train in Odisha this morning. It is not connected with the Indian Railway system. There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri limestone mines and cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco - both operation and maintenance is privately owned. This may be killjoy for those looking to pontificate on rail safety but that doesn’t change facts."

Also Read: Another train derails in Odisha days after horrific triple train crash

Let’s not get excited about the news of derailment of a goods train in Odisha this morning.



It is not connected with the Indian Railway system. There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri limestone mines and cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco - both… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 5, 2023

Earlier on June 4, Amit Malviya hit out at the opposition for demanding the resignation of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the wake of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed at least 290 people.

Malviya, who is also the saffron party's in-charge for West Bengal, took to Twitter to corner the Congress over the railway ministers under the UPA regime, calling it ‘nothing short of a disaster’. Defending Vaishnaw, the BJP leader listed the relief and rescue operation undertaken by the Railways for passenger safety in the past few years.

Malviya's defence of the railway minister comes amid loud cries for the latter's removal by the opposition after India witnessed one of the deadliest rail accidents in decades.