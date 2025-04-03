Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the United States' decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian exports.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump announced a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, citing high import duties and restrictive trade policies by India.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Gogoi stressed the "urgent and pressing" need to address the economic impact of these tariffs. He cautioned that key price-sensitive industries such as textiles, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals would suffer a severe setback, losing their competitive edge in the American market.

"It is alarming that despite multiple trade negotiations, a resolution remains elusive. The government must act swiftly through diplomatic and trade countermeasures to protect Indian exporters and millions of workers reliant on these industries," Gogoi asserted.



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Highlighting the disparity in tariff structures, Gogoi pointed out that India's reciprocal tariffs stand at significantly higher rates than those imposed by China (67%), Japan (46.4%), and South Korea (50%).

This, he argued, places Indian exporters at a disadvantage compared to competitors from the European Union (20%) and the United Kingdom (10%). He warned that the tariff hike could deter foreign investment, slow technological advancements, and prompt US businesses to shift operations to countries like Vietnam and Indonesia.

"This issue has far-reaching economic consequences and demands immediate attention from the House. The government must clarify its strategy to mitigate these challenges and safeguard India's trade interests," Gogoi urged.

President Trump defended the tariffs as a necessary response to what he described as India's unfair trade practices, including a 70% duty on motorcycles and other protectionist policies. He also accused India of currency manipulation, further escalating trade tensions between the two nations.